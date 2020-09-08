Clinton High School cancels football activities for two weeks due to COVID-19 concerns

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anderson County Schools announced all football operations at Clinton High School will be canceled for the next two weeks due to COVID-19 concerns.

The school made the announcement Tuesday afternoon “in an abundance of caution and following ACS COVID-19 protocols.”

As a result, Clinton High School’s football games against Meigs County and Powell have been canceled. The school said anyone who purchased tickets will be refunded through the ticket website.

