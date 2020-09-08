College basketball floats idea of bubbles for safe season

(AP) — The NCAA could turn to bubbles to get the college basketball season going safely.

Bubbles have worked in professional leagues around the country, from the NBA and NHL to the WNBA and MLS. College basketball could use the blueprints set by those leagues to have a season after the NCAA Tournament was wiped out last spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bubbles could be used for nonconference pods, conference tournaments and the NCAA Tournament.

