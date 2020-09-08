Advertisement

College basketball floats idea of bubbles for safe season

The NCAA could turn to bubbles to get the college basketball season going safely
Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey (3) shoots a reverse layup past Tennessee forward John Fulkerson (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Knoxville, Tenn. Kentucky won 77-64. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey (3) shoots a reverse layup past Tennessee forward John Fulkerson (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Knoxville, Tenn. Kentucky won 77-64. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(WYMT)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) — The NCAA could turn to bubbles to get the college basketball season going safely.

Bubbles have worked in professional leagues around the country, from the NBA and NHL to the WNBA and MLS. College basketball could use the blueprints set by those leagues to have a season after the NCAA Tournament was wiped out last spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bubbles could be used for nonconference pods, conference tournaments and the NCAA Tournament.

