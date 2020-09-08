Couple ties the knot at SC Trader Joe’s

COLUMBIA, SC. (WVLT/WLTX) - A Trader Joe’s in Columbia, South Carolina had a bit of a special celebration for one of its former employees.

WLTX reports that 2018 was an incredible year for Sabrina and Mervin. They met in the frozen food section that May, and a relationship blossomed.

The couple actually tied the knot in July, but Sabrina’s coworkers wanted to commemorate their meet cute and held a second ceremony for them at the store where they first met over the weekend.

The couple walked through the doors and straight to the wine section where everyone celebrated the big day. Meeting her husband, Sabrina said, put her on a new path in life. “This was a new start to my life and he is a very special part of that new start,” Sabrina said.

WLTX reported Sabrina tossed a bouquet and the couple held a small wedding reception in the break room.

