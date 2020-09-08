Device at gender reveal party sparks California blaze, Rural Metro offers caution on pyrotechnics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a device at a gender reveal party sparked a major fire in California, local leaders are asking East Tennesseans to be cautious when it comes to pyrotechnics.

The fire in California, which started Saturday morning at El Ranch Dorado Park, grew to more than 11 miles and prompted some evacuations.

Rural Metro’s Jeff Bagwell said that, while pyrotechnics might be confined to small areas, dry temperatures and dry conditions contribute to the chances of having a fire with embers that fall out of such devices. “A fire may start 100, 200 feet away that we can’t see, and may spread away from us and we don’t know that we’ve started the fire,” he said.

He also added that pyro shows are put on by professionals and many have firefighters and experts on hand at such shows in the event that something goes wrong.

