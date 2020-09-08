Advertisement

‘Disturbing’ behavior by UT fraternities reported, says chancellor

University of Tennessee chancellor Donde Plowman said she has heard reports of “disturbing” behavior happening at fraternity houses as the campus continues to battle a spike in COVID-19 cases.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman said she has heard reports of “disturbing” behavior happening at fraternity houses as the campus continues to battle a spike in COVID-19 cases.

“We are having a significant issue with a small number of students,” said Plowman in her Tuesday COVID-19 update. “We have disturbing information stemming, frankly, from the fraternities in particular. Fraternity leaders communicating to houses how to have parties and avoid being caught and avoid the police. Stories of a fraternity renting space off-campus to have their party crammed with lots of people in close quarters. Telling fraternity members not to get tested, or how to get tested to the results are not shared with the university.”

The chancellor went on to call the actions of those who are actively working to avoid isolation and quarantine “reckless" and warned that such actions could jeopardize the fall semester for everyone on campus.

“We can manage this, but everyone has to help,” said Plowman.

UT will employ twice the number of contact tracers to help try to stop the spread.

