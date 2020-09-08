Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Knox Co. celebrates 15 year anniversary

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Knox County will celebrate 15 years during an online event on September 17.

Over the past 15 years, the Imagination Library has mailed 3 million books to children under the age of five. The program was launched in January 2005 and was the first major metro area in Tennessee to join the effort.

Since the COVID-19 crisis, all families enrolled in the program have continued to receive a book and newsletter each month Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Knox County continued to mail nearly 20,000 books each month to all registered children.

Nearly eight in 10 children from birth to age five in Knox County are enrolled in the program. For 34 percent of Knox County households, Imagination Library books are the main sources of reading material. Graduates of Imagination Library outperformed those who were not enrolled in the program on kindergarten literacy tests, according to four statewide studies. “Mailing 3 million books to children sends a loud message that we value reading in this community,” commented Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “We are committed to helping reduce any barriers for young families to make early literacy a priority. Congrats to the board of Imagination Library for this great milestone.”

The virtual celebration will take place on Sept. 17 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The event will include a musical tribute, Dolly Parton trivia, prizes and a VIP mash-up storytime. University of Tennessee professor Dr. Nick Geidner will be honored for directing and producing “The Library that Dolly Built,” a documentary set to release in Winter 2020. Tickets for the Seeds of Imagination, A Legacy of Readers Luncheon are $15 and can be purchased online.