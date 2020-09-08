Advertisement

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Knox Co. celebrates 15 year anniversary

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Knox County will celebrate 15 years during an online event on September 17.
(KY3)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Knox County will celebrate 15 years during an online event on September 17.

Over the past 15 years, the Imagination Library has mailed 3 million books to children under the age of five. The program was launched in January 2005 and was the first major metro area in Tennessee to join the effort.

Since the COVID-19 crisis, all families enrolled in the program have continued to receive a book and newsletter each month Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Knox County continued to mail nearly 20,000 books each month to all registered children.

Nearly eight in 10 children from birth to age five in Knox County are enrolled in the program. For 34 percent of Knox County households, Imagination Library books are the main sources of reading material. Graduates of Imagination Library outperformed those who were not enrolled in the program on kindergarten literacy tests, according to four statewide studies. “Mailing 3 million books to children sends a loud message that we value reading in this community,” commented Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “We are committed to helping reduce any barriers for young families to make early literacy a priority. Congrats to the board of Imagination Library for this great milestone.”

The virtual celebration will take place on Sept. 17 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The event will include a musical tribute, Dolly Parton trivia, prizes and a VIP mash-up storytime. University of Tennessee professor Dr. Nick Geidner will be honored for directing and producing “The Library that Dolly Built,” a documentary set to release in Winter 2020. Tickets for the Seeds of Imagination, A Legacy of Readers Luncheon are $15 and can be purchased online.

Latest News

News

Knoxville Bar Association offering free virtual legal advice clinic for veterans

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The Knoxville Bar Association announced a free virtual legal advice clinic for veterans will be held on Sept. 16.

News

Suspect in custody following attempted boat theft at Volunteer Landing Marina

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Police said the suspect fled the scene on foot following an unsuccessful attempt to steal the boat.

News

New death reported as active COVID-19 cases rise in Knox County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers, Megan Sadler and Alivia Harris
A new death was reported due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to new data released by the Knox County Health Department.

News

Intoxicated man accused of destroying property at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Ramsey was taken into custody and faces charges of public intoxication and felony vandalism.

Latest News

News

Kid gives cookies to Knoxville police officers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Knoxville Police department said “thank you” to a young boy who brought cookies to officers.

National

TikTok scrambles to remove suicide video clips, ban users

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The video was originally livestreamed on Facebook before being circulated on other platforms including TikTok, the company said.

News

Hamilton County provides free meals for every student regardless of household income

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hamilton County Schools will provide meals at no charge to all students regardless of household income beginning on Tuesday.

News

UT reports 62 percent jump in active COVID-19 cases following holiday weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman confirmed the university has 600 active COVID-19 cases.

News

Tennessee Smokies to host pitching and catching camp for teens

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The Tennessee Smokies announced the club will host a two-day baseball camp centered around pitchers and catchers at Smokies Stadium.

News

50 active COVID-19 cases, 662 in isolation or quarantine at Knox County Schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler and Alivia Harris
Thirty-four students and 16 staff members at Knox County Schools currently have COVID-19, according to data released by the Knox County School Board.