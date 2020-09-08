Advertisement

Don’t skip yearly checkups and other doctor visits warns Knox County Health Department

Doctor's office file image.(KWCH)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department is reminding everyone that it is safe to go to health care facilities for anyone who needs treatment.

“Doctor’s offices and hospitals are safe places to go to seek care. Please do not delay care if you need it,” said Buchanan.

Dr. Buchanan recommended patients who have concerns about going to a health care facility in person should contact the office to inquire about telehealth options. Many providers allow patients to complete their appointment from home.

“The bottom line is, do not put off your yearly check-ups and appointments,” said Dr. Bucnanan.

