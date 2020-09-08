Fall festival looks to help West Knoxville businesses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This fall Farragut is hosting a festival that looks to help keep small businesses alive amid the pandemic.

Shop Farragut is hosting the Farragut Fall Festival this October.

It will open October 4 and be held that entire evening in the former Kroger parking lot on Kingston Pike.

The fest will have live entertainment featuring Common Interest and Mighty Blue, and shoppers will get a chance to taste food from vendors like The Admiral Pub, Mucho Gusto and Cruisin Cuisine, among others.

