Fire damages Knoxville home after grill left unattended

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department said a fire at an area home began this evening after a grill was briefly left unattended.

KFD crews responded to a home on Fairmont Boulevard around 6:45 p.m. Monday evening. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the back of the house with all occupants outside.

The homeowner told KFD he had started a grill on a covered porch and stepped away briefly. When he returned, he found a fire started on the wooden post and was going onto the porch. The occupants tried to extinguish the flames but were unsuccessful.

Knoxville firefighters advised residents to grill at least three feet from any structure and never under a roof or overhang.

