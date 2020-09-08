First premium vodka made from olives has Knoxville ties

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new product- Kastra Elion premium sipping vodka- is now hitting shelves across the country. The vodka has a local tie here in Knoxville.

Moll Anderson is beaming ear-to-ear holding up her son’s latest business venture.

“It’s hard to imagine- my child came up with this. Isn’t that cool? You love it when that happens,” said Anderson.

The first premium vodka distilled from olives, Anderson says it has a smooth buttery aftertaste.

“Kastra Elion which is from Nafpaktos Greece. Michael came to us and it wasn’t to tell us what he thought he might do, he came to us and said I want you to taste this vodka and tell us what you think. I took a sip and I thought this is amazing- where do you get it? Where did you find it? And he said it’s mine and I felt so blown away and so proud that he had done this,” said Anderson.

Now the company is the Anderson family’s latest investment. You can buy your own bottle here in Knoxville.

“It’s always exciting with some thinking and roll out from your very own hometown. Empire Distribution is carrying it and the one thing we always ask everyone is don’t carry unless you really love it. And I’m really proud to say that’s not a problem,” said Anderson.

Anderson says people fall in love with the uniqueness of the bottle, their story, and the flavor.

“I mean everyone says to me is this just a bottle of dirty martinis and I say no. The fact that it was distilled with the olives is such a brilliant idea because it’s so pure and it makes it even just that much more special,” said Anderson.

She has big hopes that this bottle will become a household name once people try it.

If you’d like to try it yourself, the bottles are sold at liquor stores around town and at restaurants like Harvest Restaurant.

Arugula Cocktail using Kastra Elion:

1. Add a cup of arugula to a shaker

2. Add three-quarters of an ounce of agave syrup

3. Add three-quarters of an ounce of fresh lime juice

4. Add Kastra Elion vodka to your liking

5. Shake it up

6. Strain it and pour over a glass with ice.

7. (Optional) Add olives to the top as a garnish

