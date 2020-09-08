Florida teen arrested in cyberattack against school

(WTSP/WVLT) - A Florida teenager has been arrested in connection with cyberattacks against Florida’s largest school district.

WTSP reported that a 16-year-old was arrested in connection to the attacks, which have occurred more than a dozen times and disrupted online Miami-Dade County Public Schools since the first day of school.

A spokesperson told WPLG that investigators traced an IP address responsible for the attacks to a junior at the South Miami Senior High School. Investigators said the teen reportedly confessed.

According to CBS Miami, the teen was charged with using a computer in an attempt to defraud and interfering with an educational institution.

WTSP reported he was arrested and taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center before being released.

