‘Golden Girls’ episode rebooting for charity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A special episode of a “Golden Girls” reboot featuring Tracee Ellis Ross, Sanaa Lathan, Regina King and Alfre Woodard will be streamed Tuesday night on Zoom for charity.

CBS reported that Ross, playing Rose Nyland, Lathan, playing Blanche Devereaux, King, playing Dorothy Zbornak and Woodard, playing Dorothy’s mother Sophia Petrillo, will be directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. The event will be hosted by Lena Waithe.

The episode is part of the “Zoom Where It Happens” series and is set to stream Tuesday night at 9 p.m. Fans can register for the event here.

“Join us for an evening that takes a look back to the sitcoms of yesteryear — before you could pause your screens or binge-watch,” the event page reads. Fans can register to join the virtual watch party on the “Zoom Where it Happens” page.

CBS reported that the episode is spotlighting Color of Change.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.