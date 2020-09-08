Advertisement

‘Golden Girls’ episode rebooting for charity

A special episode of a “Golden Girls” reboot featuring Tracee Ellis Ross, Sanaa Lathan, Regina King and Alfre Woodard will be streamed Tuesday night on Zoom for charity.
A special episode of a “Golden Girls” reboot featuring Tracee Ellis Ross, Sanaa Lathan, Regina King and Alfre Woodard will be streamed Tuesday night on Zoom for charity.
A special episode of a “Golden Girls” reboot featuring Tracee Ellis Ross, Sanaa Lathan, Regina King and Alfre Woodard will be streamed Tuesday night on Zoom for charity.(Zoom Where It Happens)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A special episode of a “Golden Girls” reboot featuring Tracee Ellis Ross, Sanaa Lathan, Regina King and Alfre Woodard will be streamed Tuesday night on Zoom for charity.

CBS reported that Ross, playing Rose Nyland, Lathan, playing Blanche Devereaux, King, playing Dorothy Zbornak and Woodard, playing Dorothy’s mother Sophia Petrillo, will be directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. The event will be hosted by Lena Waithe.

View this post on Instagram

Link in bio. #zoomwhereithappens

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on

The episode is part of the “Zoom Where It Happens” series and is set to stream Tuesday night at 9 p.m. Fans can register for the event here.

“Join us for an evening that takes a look back to the sitcoms of yesteryear — before you could pause your screens or binge-watch,” the event page reads. Fans can register to join the virtual watch party on the “Zoom Where it Happens” page.

CBS reported that the episode is spotlighting Color of Change.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Best Halloween candy of 2020

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Country Living ranked the best Halloween candy of this year. Can you guess which tasty treat took the top spot?

News

Witness offers clue in ‘Tiger King’ mysterious disappearance

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A CBS “48 Hours” special focused on a new clue in the mystery surrounding a main player in Netflix’s hit documentary serious, “Tiger King."

News

Sword attack leaves Nashville man injured

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A Nashville man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being attacked by his roommate, police said.

News

85-year-old Tenn. man pulls gun, accused of impersonating deputy, officials say

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Investigators in West Tennessee accused an 85-year-old man of impersonating a deputy, among other charges.

Latest News

News

Knoxville police arrest more than 90 over Labor Day weekend

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Knoxville Police Department revealed statistics on Labor Day incidents after the end of the holiday Tuesday.

News

Ohio mother arrested after child tells police they saw her throw baby out of car

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The child’s mother was taken into custody when she attempted to report her child missing.

News

Tennessee Titans president says team is ‘hopeful’ to host fans in October

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The Titans will play their first home game of the season in less than two weeks.

News

Outlook good for Tennessee’s economy, business leaders say in survey

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A new survey released by the Body Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Tennessee has some good news for state residents.

News

KCS reports highest number of COVID-19 cases in students among East Tenn. schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Knox County Schools had the highest number of COVID-19 cases among students ages 5 to 18, according to new data released.

News

College basketball floats idea of bubbles for safe season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The NCAA could turn to bubbles to get the college basketball season going safely