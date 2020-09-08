Advertisement

Hamilton County provides free meals for every student regardless of household income

Hamilton County Schools will provide meals at no charge to all students regardless of household income beginning on Tuesday.
(Jace Harper)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Hamilton County Schools will provide meals at no charge to all students regardless of household income beginning on Tuesday.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports the cost of the meals is paid by a U.S. Department of Agriculture program that provides breakfast and lunch each school day through the end of the calendar year.

The agency says the program will “ensure meals are reaching all children – whether they are learning in the classroom or virtually – so they are fed and ready to learn.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Intoxicated man accused of destroying property at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Ramsey was taken into custody and faces charges of public intoxication and felony vandalism.

News

Kid gives cookies to Knoxville police officers

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Knoxville Police department said “thank you” to a young boy who brought cookies to officers.

National

TikTok scrambles to remove suicide video clips, ban users

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The video was originally livestreamed on Facebook before being circulated on other platforms including TikTok, the company said.

News

UT reports 62 percent jump in active COVID-19 cases following holiday weekend

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman confirmed the university has 600 active COVID-19 cases.

Latest News

News

Tennessee Smokies to host pitching and catching camp for teens

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The Tennessee Smokies announced the club will host a two day baseball camp centered around pitchers and catchers at Smokies Stadium.

News

50 active COVID-19 cases, 662 in isolation or quarantine at Knox County Schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Sadler and Alivia Harris
Thirty-four students and 16 staff members at Knox County Schools currently have COVID-19, according to data released by the Knox County School Board.

News

USPS looking to hire workers throughout Knox County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The United States Postal Service announced it is looking to fill multiple positions in offices across Tennessee.

News

Tenn. man charged after allegedly trying to steal taxi with 3-month-old child inside

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The suspect was charged with felony child endangerment, felony attempted motor vehicle theft, public intoxication and resisting arrest.

News

KPD issues more than 500 school zone traffic citations within two weeks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The Knoxville Police Department issued more than 500 citations during the first two weeks of Knox County Schools reopening.

News

Tennessee man killed in weekend boating accident

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities are investigating a weekend boating accident that killed a man and injured two other family members in Tennessee.