Hamilton County provides free meals for every student regardless of household income

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Hamilton County Schools will provide meals at no charge to all students regardless of household income beginning on Tuesday.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports the cost of the meals is paid by a U.S. Department of Agriculture program that provides breakfast and lunch each school day through the end of the calendar year.

The agency says the program will “ensure meals are reaching all children – whether they are learning in the classroom or virtually – so they are fed and ready to learn.”

