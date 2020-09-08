Heat, humidity spark storm chances this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The humidity is slowly working its way back into East Tennessee, eventually leading to a few hit-or-miss storm chances this week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re soaking up the sunshine on this Tuesday back to work. The humidity is just a touch higher than in previous days, so you’re probably starting to notice it again. Despite that, we’ll see highs in the upper 80s the rest of the afternoon before sliding back through the lower 80s later this evening.

Since the humidity is increasing, so it the floor for our morning low temperatures. We’ll still manage a low around 62 degrees by Wednesday morning under clear skies.

LOOKING AHEAD

The humidity starts to creep back in the rest of the week.

Wednesday climbs back into the 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated downpour or thunderstorm will be possible along the Smokies and into parts of Upper East Tennessee where the increased humidity will be noticed first. A couple of showers and storms can make it into the Valley Wednesday afternoon.

A few more showers and storms will bubble up from this system both Thursday and Friday. This brings about a 40% coverage area of rain to East Tennessee, mostly during the afternoon and early evening hours. Highs will remain in the upper 80s with “feels like” temperatures running into the low to mid 90s.

We’ll continue with scattered rain and storms developing at times on through the weekend. Highs slowly creep down a few degrees to the mid 80s this weekend.

Join WVLT News for the latest look at the forecast where you live!

Tue AM 8-day forecast (WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.