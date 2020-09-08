Intoxicated man accused of destroying property at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a man was arrested after he reportedly destroyed property at the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, while intoxicated.

KPD officers responded to reports of vandalism Sunday at the hospital on Clinch Avenue. Hospital security told police they had a man in custody for destroying hospital property.

Austin Ramsey, 22, allegedly entered the hospital while intoxicated and began to destroy an AED heart machine on the wall of the hospital.

According to police reports, Ramsey also destroyed a telephone, hand sanitizer dispenser and various other items attached to the hospital’s wall. The damages are valued at $2,800.

Police said Ramsey admitted to destroying the property and said he “did not know why” he did it. Ramsey also admitted to being a member of the Army National Guard, according to KPD.

KPD officers said Ramsey had bloodshot, watery eyes, was unsteady on his feet and had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.

Ramsey was taken into custody and faces charges of public intoxication and felony vandalism.

