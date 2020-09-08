KCS reports highest number of COVID-19 cases in students among East Tenn. schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools had the highest number of COVID-19 cases among students ages 5 to 18, according to new data released.

On Tuesday, officials released the following numbers for COVID-19 cases among students at East Tennessee schools.

County I Total # of cases in students I # of cases over the last 14 days

Anderson | 120 | 24

Blount | 241 | 16

Campbell | 50 | 8

Claiborne | 40 | 6

Cumberland | 96 | 19

Fentress | 56 | 15

Grainger | 27 | 5

Hamblen | 244 | 14

Hancock | 19 | 0

Hawkins | 54 | 10

Jefferson | 113 | 22

Knox | 862 | 203

Loudon | 100 | 16

McMinn | 95 | 15

Monroe | 134 | 45

Morgan | 36 | 10

Roane | 94 | 24

Sevier | 289 | 16

Union | 24 | 3

Total | 2694 | 471

While Knox County Schools has the highest number of cases among East Tennessee students, it is also one of the largest school districts in the state and the largest in East Tennessee.

The Tennessee Department of Education released a new tool to inform parents about COVID-19 cases in their district. The dashboard will provide district-reported information on the number of positive cases among students and staff.

To access the COVID-19 dashboard, click here.

