Kid gives cookies to Knoxville police officers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police department said “thank you” to a young boy who brought cookies to officers.

According to a post on Facebook, the boy gave officers the cookies while they were responding to a call at a grocery store.

“This AWESOME young man bought officers cookies while they were on a call at Food City yesterday. He was so proud to do it and we are so grateful for his support!” said KPD.

