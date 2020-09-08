Knoxville Bar Association offering free virtual legal advice clinic for veterans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Bar Association announced a free virtual legal advice clinic for veterans will be held on Sept. 16.

The clinic will take place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. in an effort to serve veterans without the potential hazards of an in-person clinic.

To participate in the clinic call (865)-637-0484 to request a date. Available intake dates are September 10, 11, 14 and 15.

At intake, staff will gather information, including information about the legal issue. This information will be provided to the assigned attorney, who will contact the veteran by telephone on Wednesday, September 16.

Veterans who attend the clinic can get advice on a wide variety of legal issues, including family law, landlord/tenant, bankruptcy, criminal defense, veterans benefits, consumer protection, contract disputes, child support and personal injury, among other issues.

The Veterans Legal Advice Clinic is a joint project of the Knoxville Barristers, the Young Lawyers Division of the Knoxville Bar Association, KBA/Barristers Access to Justice Committees, Legal Aid of East Tennessee, Knox County Public Defender’s Community Law Office, the University of Tennessee College of Law, Lincoln Memorial University Duncan School of Law and the local Veteran’s Affairs Office.

The Knoxville Bar Association is currently working on a number of initiatives to assist veterans in Tennessee. The KBA has worked with a number of veteran’s organizations to help identify and match local resources and needs.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.