Knoxville police arrest more than 90 over Labor Day weekend
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department revealed statistics on Labor Day incidents after the end of the holiday Tuesday.
According to the police department, officers issued 473 citations between Friday, September 4 through Monday, September 7.
Officers also responded to 61 crashes, with no deaths, 37 motor assists and issued 191 warning citations.
Investigators said there were 91 arrests and 8 DUIs.
