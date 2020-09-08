Knoxville police arrest more than 90 over Labor Day weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department revealed statistics on Labor Day incidents after the end of the holiday Tuesday.

According to the police department, officers issued 473 citations between Friday, September 4 through Monday, September 7.

During the Labor Day weekend enforcement period, which ran from 4 p.m. on Friday, September 4 through Monday, September 7, KPD officers reported the following numbers:



473 citations

8 DUIs

91 arrests

61 crashes (0 fatalities)

191 warning citations

37 motorists assist pic.twitter.com/BgtUBW1PRd — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) September 8, 2020

