Looking for a job during the coronavirus outbreak? Check out this list

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -

Several companies across East Tennessee are looking to hire more employees amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Below is a list of businesses looking to hire immediate positions to help with an increase in customers during the coronavirus outbreak.

USPS

The United States Postal Service. including in Knox County, said it is hiring positions across the state, including mail handler assistant, postal support clerk, rural carrier associate and city carrier assistant. Go here to apply.

Dollar General

Dollar General announced they plan to hire up to 50,000 new employees across the country by the end of April.

“We are proud to serve as one of America’s essential retailers, and we believe our customers are relying on us now more than ever to provide an affordable, convenient retail option,” said Kathy Reardon, Dollar General’s senior vice president and chief people officer. “The Dollar General family continues to do its part in helping our customers and neighbors during these unprecedented times. We invite individuals looking to start or grow a career, as well as for those whose job may be temporarily impacted by COVID-19, to apply for opportunities to help further our mission of Serving Others.”

To apply for a position at Dollar General click here.

Kroger

Kroger stores across the state of Tennessee said immediate positions are currently open.

Full and part-time positions are available and starting pay varies by job. Kroger offers tuition reimbursement for students, associate discounts and other benefits upon qualifying.

Candidates can apply online and could be placed for employment within several days of applying.

Domino’s

Pizza delivery giant Domino’s is looking to hire 10,000 workers to meet increased demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The chain needs to fill positions in stores and factories, including chefs, customer service representatives and managers.

Click here to apply.

Walmart

Walmart plans to hire 150,000 U.S. hourly workers

for its stores and distribution centers through the end of May.

Each full-time hourly employee will receive a $300 cash bonus while each part-time employee will get $150, according to a statement from the company. The company plans to hand out the bonuses on April 2.

For more information click here.

Amazon

Amazon says it needs to hire 100,000 people

across the U.S. to keep up with a crush of orders as the coronavirus spreads and keeps more people at home, shopping online.

That includes workers at its warehouses, delivery centers and Whole Foods grocery stores, all of whom make at least $15 an hour.

Click here to apply.

Ingles

Ingles is offering short-term opportunities for retail candidates at several of their locations, and include positions as cashiers and service clerks.

Find more information here.

Food City

All Food City locations currently have both full-time and part-time opportunities available in key customer service and food service positions.

This includes cashiers, courtesy clerks, day and night stockers, meat cutters, cake decorators and retail management.

Click here to apply.

Blount Memorial Hospital

Blount Memorial Hospital is hiring amid the coronavirus outbreak.

For more information on positions available, click here.

Hillcrest Healthcare

Hillcrest Healthcare has positions available in dinning and housekeeping support, certified nursing assistants (CNA) and nurses with the possibility of transfer to full-time employment.

The healthcare company is hiring at their Park Place, West Hills and Island Home locations.

You can see all available positions and apply here.

Axcess Staffing Services

Axcess Staffing Services in Knoxville is hiring immediate positions for production assembly line workers. Employees will be packaging light assembly and packing box displays.

The company is looking for employees for first, second and third shifts.

For more information or to apply online, click here or call 865-671-4848.

Tranzonic

Tranzonic, a manufacturer and distributor of cleaning, maintenance, absorbents and personal protection products, is seeking production, distribution and warehousing team members at its West Knoxville facility.

For more information, click here.

Landscape Workshop

Landscape Workshop has locations in Alabama and Tennessee. A spokeswoman says Landscape Workshop is hiring for the crew member positions in Birmingham, and in Tennessee in Memphis, Nashville, and Knoxville. To apply email hr@landscapeworkshop.com.

Sitel

Sitel Group, one of the largest customer experience management companies in the world, announced it will begin hiring more than 250 associates immediately to support client growth. All employees will have the opportunity to work from home and support some of Sitel Group’s largest clients with technical support, customer services and financial services.

Interested applicants should visit jobs.sitel.com and enter the keyword “Knoxville” to begin the application process. Interviews may be conducted by video conference.

Multi-Color Corporation Knoxville

Multi-Color Corporation has multiple positions opening. Go here to check them out.

Tennessee Tutoring Corps

The Tennessee Tutoring Corps is taking applications for summer tutoring. The jobs are paid and part-time. Go here for more information.

