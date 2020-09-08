Main Street temporarily closed in Knoxville after suspicious package discovered

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Main Street in Knoxville is temporarily closed after authorities discovered a suspicious package at the Old Knox County Courthouse.

Dispatchers received calls concerning a suspicious package near the front entrance of the Old Knox County Courthouse around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The Old Knox County Courthouse and a portion of the Howard H. Baker Federal Courthouse were evacuated following the discovery. Main Street was shut down between Gay Street and Walnut Street while the Knoxville Police Department Bomb Squad assessed the package.

Officials said the bomb squad attempted to disrupt the device and discovered the package did not contain an explosive device.

KPD said Main Street remains temporarily closed. The courthouse has since reopened.

