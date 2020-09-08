Mild today, building humidity and rain chances ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The humidity is just barely inching up for now, so we have some more time to enjoy the nice weather before muggy conditions and storms reach us.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is so nice! Enjoy another cooler, quiet morning. We have a clear sky, so some patches of fog are developing. Temperatures are starting the day around 62 degrees.

It’s a beautiful, sunny day again. The dew point is just a few degrees higher, so you may notice notice it feels a couple of degrees warmer in the shade. Today’s high is also a little warmer, as we reach towards 88 degrees.

Tonight will be clear and still mild, with a low around 62 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

The humidity starts to creep back in the rest of the week.

Wednesday is warmer at 90 degrees, and mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Isolated rain and storms are creeping in from the East, so the Smoky Mountains and far Northeast Tennessee have the best chance to see some rain and storms. A couple of showers and storms can make it into the Valley Wednesday afternoon.

We’ll have a few more showers and storms fan out from this same system to our East on Thursday. This brings scattered, 40% coverage of our area, rain and storms by Thursday afternoon to evening.

We’ll continue with scattered rain and storms developing at times on through the weekend. Highs slowly creep down a few degrees to the mid 80s this weekend.

Join WVLT News for the latest look at the forecast where you live!

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.