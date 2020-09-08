Advertisement

Northview Primary School cancels Tuesday in-person classes

Northview Primary School announced Monday night that it was canceling Tuesday in-person classes due to COVID-19.
Elementary school students in District 8 returned to in-person learning on Aug. 17, 2020, for the first time in months.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Northview Primary School announced Monday night that it was canceling Tuesday in-person classes due to COVID-19 and a shortage of substitute teachers.

According to a post on the school’s Facebook page, the school system was made aware of a “handful”of COVID-19 cases recently, prompting the closure. In-person classes will be closed September 8 as the school continues to “investigate and evaluate this situation.”

The school said it hoped to have more information about the rest of the week’s schedule no later than Tuesday afternoon.

‼️‼️IMPORTANT MESSAGE FOR NORTHVIEW PRIMARY SCHOOL ONLY‼️‼️ Due to a handful of cases of COVID-19 in the building which...

Posted by Northview Primary School on Monday, September 7, 2020

Northview Primary is not the only local school system to face uncertainty with COVID-19 and a shortage of substitute teachers. Knox County Schools faces a shortage, too. Last week, the school system’s superintendent said they were implementing a substitute pay plan and adding more positions to carry the workload.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

