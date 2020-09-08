Ohio mother arrested after child tells police they saw her throw baby out of car

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ohio officials said a mother was arrested after a child told police they witnessed her throw a baby out of her car Sunday.

According to police, an individual called dispatch and said they were with a 4-month-old baby that a child said was thrown out of a car.

When crews arrived on the scene, EMS assessed the baby and determined the child had no injuries following the incident, police said.

The child’s mother was taken into custody when she attempted to report her child missing. Police said the mother told investigators she just put the car seat down and left.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.