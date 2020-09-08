Outlook good for Tennessee’s economy, business leaders say in survey

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new survey released by the Body Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Tennessee has some good news for state residents. Two-thirds of business leaders in the state believe Tennessee’s economy will improve quicker than the nation’s over the next year.

According to the Tennessee Business Leaders Survey, respondents also don’t expect to see substantial employment declines in the same time frame.

“In fact, about 16 percent of business leaders indicated they have actually increased employment in the past three months,” said Boyd Center Director Bill Fox. “It is certainly a unique time for Tennessee and the nation, and this offers an encouraging perspective about the economy’s resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The survey also released the outlook on the state’s labor force, which varied by region. Just 35 percent of respondents in East Tennessee said there were enough workers, but that retention was not a problem for 63 of business leaders in that area.

“By far the quality of local schools was the biggest concern for those businesses trying to attract and retain employees in West Tennessee, at almost 62 percent,” Fox said. “Substance abuse was listed more often in the eastern and western parts of the state, and—as you might expect—housing availability and cost play a much larger role in booming Middle Tennessee.”

The Boyd Center said it conducted the survey between August 12 and 20, with business leaders from across industries and business size. The full results can be found online.

