Advertisement

Outlook good for Tennessee’s economy, business leaders say in survey

A new survey released by the Body Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Tennessee has some good news for state residents.
Shopping bags
Shopping bags(KFYR-TV)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new survey released by the Body Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Tennessee has some good news for state residents. Two-thirds of business leaders in the state believe Tennessee’s economy will improve quicker than the nation’s over the next year.

According to the Tennessee Business Leaders Survey, respondents also don’t expect to see substantial employment declines in the same time frame.

“In fact, about 16 percent of business leaders indicated they have actually increased employment in the past three months,” said Boyd Center Director Bill Fox. “It is certainly a unique time for Tennessee and the nation, and this offers an encouraging perspective about the economy’s resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The survey also released the outlook on the state’s labor force, which varied by region. Just 35 percent of respondents in East Tennessee said there were enough workers, but that retention was not a problem for 63 of business leaders in that area.

“By far the quality of local schools was the biggest concern for those businesses trying to attract and retain employees in West Tennessee, at almost 62 percent,” Fox said. “Substance abuse was listed more often in the eastern and western parts of the state, and—as you might expect—housing availability and cost play a much larger role in booming Middle Tennessee.”

The Boyd Center said it conducted the survey between August 12 and 20, with business leaders from across industries and business size. The full results can be found online.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Best Halloween candy of 2020

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Country Living ranked the best Halloween candy of this year. Can you guess which tasty treat took the top spot?

News

Witness offers clue in ‘Tiger King’ mysterious disappearance

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A CBS “48 Hours” special focused on a new clue in the mystery surrounding a main player in Netflix’s hit documentary serious, “Tiger King."

News

Sword attack leaves Nashville man injured

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A Nashville man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being attacked by his roommate, police said.

News

85-year-old Tenn. man pulls gun, accused of impersonating deputy, officials say

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Investigators in West Tennessee accused an 85-year-old man of impersonating a deputy, among other charges.

News

‘Golden Girls’ episode rebooting for charity

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A special episode of a “Golden Girls” reboot featuring Tracee Ellis Ross, Sanaa Lathan, Regina King and Alfre Woodard will be streamed Tuesday night on Zoom for charity.

Latest News

News

Knoxville police arrest more than 90 over Labor Day weekend

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Knoxville Police Department revealed statistics on Labor Day incidents after the end of the holiday Tuesday.

News

Ohio mother arrested after child tells police they saw her throw baby out of car

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The child’s mother was taken into custody when she attempted to report her child missing.

News

Tennessee Titans president says team is ‘hopeful’ to host fans in October

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The Titans will play their first home game of the season in less than two weeks.

News

KCS reports highest number of COVID-19 cases in students among East Tenn. schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Knox County Schools had the highest number of COVID-19 cases among students ages 5 to 18, according to new data released.

News

College basketball floats idea of bubbles for safe season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The NCAA could turn to bubbles to get the college basketball season going safely