Advertisement

Rochester police leaders retire in wake of calls for change

FILE- In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, New York State Attorney General Letitia James takes a question at a news conference in New York. James said on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 that she will impanel a grand jury to look into the death of Daniel Prude. Prude, 41, apparently stopped breathing as police in Rochester, N.Y. were restraining him in March 2020 and died when he was taken off life support a week later.
FILE- In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, New York State Attorney General Letitia James takes a question at a news conference in New York. James said on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 that she will impanel a grand jury to look into the death of Daniel Prude. Prude, 41, apparently stopped breathing as police in Rochester, N.Y. were restraining him in March 2020 and died when he was taken off life support a week later.(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Top police leaders in New York’s third-largest city are retiring en masse amid criticism of the city’s handling of the suffocation death of Daniel Prude, the mayor of Rochester said Tuesday.

La’Ron Singletary, the city’s police chief, is among those retiring, as is Deputy Chief Joseph M. Morabito and possibly other senior commanders, Mayor Lovely Warren said.

Warren made the surprise announcement of the retirements at a City Council briefing being held online. Council members had expected the chief to appear in person to discuss ongoing protests over the death of Prude, a 41-year-old Black man who died several days after an encounter with police March 23.

“As you all know, this has been a very challenging time for the city of Rochester, and the chief was not asked to give his resignation because I do believe that he’s giving his very best,” Warren told council members.

In an emailed statement to WXXI, Singletary said Tuesday that “the events over the past week are an attempt to destroy my character and integrity.”

“The members of the Rochester Police Department and the Greater Rochester Community know my reputation and know what I stand for,” he said in the statement. "The mischaracterization and the politicization of the actions that I took after being informed of Mr. Prude’s death is not based on facts, and is not what I stand for. "

Singletary, who spent his entire career inside the Rochester Police Department, was appointed chief in April 2019. He said he looks forward to “continuing to serve our community in my next chapter.”

“This is great news,” said Iman Abid, speaking for Free the People ROC, which has held nightly protests since details of Prude’s death emerged. “It says to the people that people are able to move things and to shape things. The police chief wouldn’t retire if it weren’t for something that he felt he was accountable to.”

But, she said, nightly protests will continue to push other demands, including the resignation of the mayor, defunding and demilitarizing of police, and development of a state law barring police departments from responding to mental health crises.

Warren didn’t know when the retirements would take effect. It was unclear who would be in charge of police Tuesday night if demonstrators come out for a sixth straight night, as expected. Demonstrators have called for the resignations of both Singletary and Warren, who are both Black.

Officers found Prude running naked down the street in March, handcuffed him and put a hood over his head to stop him from spitting, then held him down for about two minutes until he stopped breathing. He died a week later after he was taken off life support.

His brother, Joe Prude, had called 911 seeking help for Daniel Prude’s unusual behavior. He had been taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation earlier that night but was released after a few hours, his brother told officers.

His death sparked outrage after his relatives last week released police body camera video and written reports they obtained through a public records request.

Seven police officers were suspended a day later, and state Attorney General Letitia James said Saturday she would form a grand jury and conduct an “exhaustive investigation” into Prude’s death.

Police union officials have said the officers were following their training.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Best Halloween candy of 2020

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Country Living ranked the best Halloween candy of this year. Can you guess which tasty treat took the top spot?

News

Witness offers clue in ‘Tiger King’ mysterious disappearance

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A CBS “48 Hours” special focused on a new clue in the mystery surrounding a main player in Netflix’s hit documentary serious, “Tiger King."

National

House expected to vote on marijuana decriminalization bill in September

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Travis Leder
Congress is expected to vote on a bill this month that would federally decriminalize marijuana.

News

Sword attack leaves Nashville man injured

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A Nashville man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being attacked by his roommate, police said.

Latest News

News

85-year-old Tenn. man pulls gun, accused of impersonating deputy, officials say

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Investigators in West Tennessee accused an 85-year-old man of impersonating a deputy, among other charges.

News

‘Golden Girls’ episode rebooting for charity

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A special episode of a “Golden Girls” reboot featuring Tracee Ellis Ross, Sanaa Lathan, Regina King and Alfre Woodard will be streamed Tuesday night on Zoom for charity.

News

Knoxville police arrest more than 90 over Labor Day weekend

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Knoxville Police Department revealed statistics on Labor Day incidents after the end of the holiday Tuesday.

News

Ohio mother arrested after child tells police they saw her throw baby out of car

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The child’s mother was taken into custody when she attempted to report her child missing.

News

Tennessee Titans president says team is ‘hopeful’ to host fans in October

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The Titans will play their first home game of the season in less than two weeks.

News

Outlook good for Tennessee’s economy, business leaders say in survey

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A new survey released by the Body Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Tennessee has some good news for state residents.