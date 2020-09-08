Surge of COVID-19 cases reported among young people in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department said the majority of new COVID-19 cases are among young people.

On Tuesday, Dr. Martha Buchanan said data shows that individuals in the 11-20 and 20-30 age groups have seen the sharpest increase in cases.

This after Knox County saw the highest case count increase recorded since March with 222 new cases on September 6. Dr. Buchanan said the majority of those cases were young people.

“We want to continue to stress the importance of following the five core actions in every situation. As school is now well underway, we want to remind students in our community that this means following those actions inside and outside the classroom. When you are hanging with your friends, when you are going off-campus for a gathering, eating lunch, doing homework together, the five core actions are still very important to follow.”

Dr. Buchanan continued saying the only way to see progress is to work together to stop the virus from spreading.

“This for everybody out there who is listening ... The virus doesn’t stop just because you are having a social event with your friends ... The virus will spread regardless of where you are or who you are so the five core actions are really important. If you’re sitting there thinking ‘oh well, I’m pretty young, I’m pretty healthy, I don’t need to worry about that,' I wanna remind folks that we have young healthy people who end up in the hospital severely ill with COVID-19 ... just because you’re young and healthy doesn’t mean you can’t have some complications secondary to COVID-19."

The Knox County Health Department’s COVID-19 data website shows that 62 percent of total cases recorded so far are in the 18-44 age range with 83 hospitalizations and 5 deaths.

To see more about COVID-19 data in Knox County click here.

To learn more about COVID-19 data at the University of Tennessee click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.