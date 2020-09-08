Suspect arrested after running from crash in Jefferson City
At least one person was arrested after allegedly running from the scene of a crash in Jefferson City Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Sep. 8, 2020
Jefferson City police said one victim was airlifted following a one-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 11E at Rocktown Road.
Jefferson City police said one victim was airlifted following a one-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 11E at Rocktown Road.
Officials asked drivers to use caution in the area due to the heavy traffic.
The incident is still under investigation.
