Suspect arrested after running from crash in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON, Tenn. (WVLT) - At least one person was arrested after allegedly running from the scene of a crash in Jefferson City Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Jefferson City police said one victim was airlifted following a one-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 11E at Rocktown Road.

Officials asked drivers to use caution in the area due to the heavy traffic.

The incident is still under investigation.

