Suspect in custody following attempted boat theft at Volunteer Landing Marina

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a suspect is in custody following an attempted boat theft on Tuesday.

KPD responded to an attempted boat theft at Volunteer Landing Marina. Police said the suspect fled the scene on foot following an unsuccessful attempt to steal the boat.

When officers attempted to confront the suspect near the Wayne G. Basler Boathouse on Neyland Drive, the suspect jumped into the river to escape, according to reports.

KPD, Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Knoxville Fire Department boats responded to the scene in an effort to locate the suspect.

Around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday, authorities located the suspect and removed him from the water. Officials said the suspect is in custody and charges are pending.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.

