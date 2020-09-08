Sword attack leaves Nashville man injured
A Nashville man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being attacked by his roommate, police said.
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WTVF reported that police responded to a stabbing on Westboro Drive in West Nashville.
Upon arrival, police found discovered that the victim’s roommate had cut them using a sword.
The victim’s injuries to the arm were serious, but not life-threatening.
Police said the roommate was taken into custody, and the investigation was continuing.
