Sword attack leaves Nashville man injured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/WVLT) — A Nashville man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being attacked by his roommate, police said.

WTVF reported that police responded to a stabbing on Westboro Drive in West Nashville.

Upon arrival, police found discovered that the victim’s roommate had cut them using a sword.

The victim’s injuries to the arm were serious, but not life-threatening.

Police said the roommate was taken into custody, and the investigation was continuing.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.