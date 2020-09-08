Tenn. man charged after allegedly trying to steal taxi with 3-month-old child inside

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - Johnson City Police said a man was arrested after he reportedly attempted to steal a taxi with a 3-month-old inside on Sunday.

Police said they were called to the Clark Street Baptist Church Sunday evening on reports of a domestic disturbance.

According to reports, when officers arrived they found 37-year-old Travis Dulaney walking with a three-month-old child in a stroller near the church.

After interviewing Dulaney, authorities discovered the suspect was intoxicated and tried to call himself a taxi. Police said when the taxi arrived Dulaney refused to get in.

When Dulaney refused to get into the taxi, officers said they had no choice but to arrest him for public intoxication.

During the arrest, Dulaney reportedly resisted and attempted to steal the taxi and drive it while the child was inside. JCPD reported Dulaney was taken into custody after a “brief physical altercation.”

Dulaney was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center where he was medically cleared before being booked into the Washington County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

The suspect was charged with felony child endangerment, felony attempted motor vehicle theft, public intoxication and resisting arrest. The baby was released to the custody of the Department of Child Services.

