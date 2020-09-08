Advertisement

Tenn. man charged after allegedly trying to steal taxi with 3-month-old child inside

The suspect was charged with felony child endangerment, felony attempted motor vehicle theft, public intoxication and resisting arrest.
Travis Dulaney, 37 /
Travis Dulaney, 37 /(Washington County Detention Center)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - Johnson City Police said a man was arrested after he reportedly attempted to steal a taxi with a 3-month-old inside on Sunday.

Police said they were called to the Clark Street Baptist Church Sunday evening on reports of a domestic disturbance.

According to reports, when officers arrived they found 37-year-old Travis Dulaney walking with a three-month-old child in a stroller near the church.

After interviewing Dulaney, authorities discovered the suspect was intoxicated and tried to call himself a taxi. Police said when the taxi arrived Dulaney refused to get in.

When Dulaney refused to get into the taxi, officers said they had no choice but to arrest him for public intoxication.

During the arrest, Dulaney reportedly resisted and attempted to steal the taxi and drive it while the child was inside. JCPD reported Dulaney was taken into custody after a “brief physical altercation.”

Dulaney was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center where he was medically cleared before being booked into the Washington County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

The suspect was charged with felony child endangerment, felony attempted motor vehicle theft, public intoxication and resisting arrest. The baby was released to the custody of the Department of Child Services.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

TikTok scrambles to remove suicide video clips, ban users

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The video was originally livestreamed on Facebook before being circulated on other platforms including TikTok, the company said.

News

KPD issues more than 500 school zone traffic citations within two weeks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The Knoxville Police Department issued more than 500 citations during the first two weeks of Knox County Schools reopening.

News

Tennessee man killed in weekend boating accident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities are investigating a weekend boating accident that killed a man and injured two other family members in Tennessee.

News

Tennessee inmate arrested in Illinois a week after escape

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A man who escaped from a Tennessee jail along with another inmate has been arrested in Illinois, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Latest News

News

Ex-Tennessee school nurse accused of stealing medications

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A former school nurse in Tennessee has been charged with stealing prescription medications belonging to students.

National

Facebook to pay some users to pause social media before election

Updated: 2 hours ago
It’s part of a study into the impact of social media on political attitudes and behaviors during the upcoming election

National

WATCH: Firefighters take down suspect accused of punching woman in face

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police say while trying to restrain the suspect, a 29-year-old firefighter was punched in the eye, causing bruising and swelling.

WVLT

Mild today, building humidity and rain chances ahead

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
Rain chances return late week, slowly bringing temperatures back down.

National

Toddler severely burned after getting trapped in Iowa house fire

Updated: 5 hours ago
Firefighters rescued two brothers from a fire at their Iowa home, but the younger boy, 1, suffered burns to 60% of his body and a lot of lung damage.

News

Northview Primary School cancels Tuesday in-person classes

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Northview Primary School announced Monday night that it was canceling Tuesday in-person classes due to COVID-19.