Tennessee inmate arrested in Illinois a week after escape

A man who escaped from a Tennessee jail along with another inmate has been arrested in Illinois, the U.S. Marshals Service said.
Michael Deshon Bolden and Antoine Lakeith Thomas
Michael Deshon Bolden and Antoine Lakeith Thomas(Dyer County Sheriff’s Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (AP) — A man who escaped from a Tennessee jail along with another inmate has been arrested in Illinois, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Michael Bolden and Antoine Thomas overpowered a correctional officer at the Dyer County Jail on Aug. 30, took the officer’s keys and scaled a fence to flee. The officer was treated at a hospital for injuries.

Bolden was arrested without incident Friday night by the U.S. Marshals Service in Rock Island, Illinois, the Marshals Service said in a news release.

Thomas was taken into custody Aug. 31 in Dyersburg. He was treated for injuries sustained during the escape and returned to jail.

