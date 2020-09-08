Advertisement

Tennessee Smokies to host pitching and catching camp for teens

The Tennessee Smokies announced the club will host a two day baseball camp centered around pitchers and catchers at Smokies Stadium.
Tennessee Smokies holds 2020 Spirit Week . / Source: WVLT News
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Smokies announced the club will host a two day baseball camp centered around pitchers and catchers at Smokies Stadium.

The camp will take place on Sepptember 15-16 for players 13-18-years-old. Fromer MLB player and 2009 Chicago Cubs Pitcher of the Year, Casey Coleman will lead the camp.

“Since moving to the area, I’ve seen how much passion there is for baseball at the youth level. I want to put on camps to allow these young athletes to reach their full potential,” said Coleman. “Along with other amazing instructors and former professional players, our goal is to teach each and every player the value of hard work while learning new techniques that will help them become the best player possible.”

The coaching staff for the camp consists of individuals with a combined 36 years of professional playing and coaching experience, including Carson Newman coaches Pat Brown and Brandon Roberts.

Pitchers participating in the camp will participate in strength training, throwing programs day-before pitch prep, and individual suggestions to craft their mechanics. Catchers will work on framing, footwork, pitch calling, and pop times, amongst other drills.

“We are proud to host this wonderful opportunity to local young athletes,” said Tennessee Smokies General Manager Tim Volk. “This hands-on experience can really benefit each player and give them a once in a lifetime experience at Smokies Stadium.”

The fee to register is $150 prior to September 11, and is $175 starting September 12. For more information click here.

