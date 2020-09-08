Tennessee Titans president says team is ‘hopeful’ to host fans in October

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Titans fans may get the chance to see their team in action this season, according to team president and CEO Burke Nihill.

On Tuesday, Nihill announced the team is “actively engaged in conversation with Mayor John Cooper’s Office” regarding whether or not fans can attend games.

The Titans will play their first home game of the season in less than two weeks.

Nihill said the team is hopeful that Nissan Stadium will soon be able to host fans, but the decision is ultimately up to the mayor.

In order to have fans in October, Nihill said the team would need to know in less than two weeks. He added that fans in Nissan Stadium would be one of the “safest things people can due” thanks to the stadium’s “first class” plan.

The Titans kick off the season against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 14.

