Tennessee woman killed after going into road for phone

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/WVLT) - Police in Memphis said a suspect is still missing after a woman was fatally hit while getting her phone from the middle of the road Monday night.

Investigators said the accident happened on Airways Boulevard when the victim turned in the northbound lane and made a U-turn after her cell phone blew out of her hand through the window, according to WMC.

While she was getting her phone, police said a dark-colored vehicle hit the woman and continued without stopping.

Police said the make and model of the suspect vehicle is unknown as of Tuesday.

