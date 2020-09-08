This Tennessee city is great for drivers, report says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Tennessee is up in the top 10 best cities for drivers, according to a new survey from WalletHub.

The survey rates Nashville as the 8th best city for drivers based on factors such as average gas prices, hours in traffic and commuter to auto-repair shop ratios.

Lincoln, Nebraska is rated the best city. Memphis is on the list as well, coming in at number 58.

The survey results were also rated based on accident rates and vehicle theft rates. Read the full report here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.