USPS looking to hire workers throughout Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Postal Service announced it is looking to fill multiple positions in offices across Tennessee.

Knox County offices along with offices in Davidson County and Shelby County are currently accepting applications for positions. The open positions include mail handler assistant, postal support clerk, rural carrier associate and city carrier assistant.

According to USPS, the pay for the open positions ranges from $16 to $18 per hour. Some positions come with benefits and earned personal time off.

To apply or find more information, click here.

