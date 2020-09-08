UT acquires new hotel to house quarantined students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman said Tuesday that the school has acquired an entire hotel to house individuals connected to campus that need to quarantine.

The chancellor did not identify which specific hotel would be used but said even with the hotel, they expect to remain short on spaces to house people who need to remain separate.

“We need more isolation spaces,” said Plowman. “We need more and we are working to create more. There will be more on that to come.”

Plowman said the COVID-19 cases are rising way too fast on campus as the University reported 66 percent increase on Tuesday.

More than 2,100 people are currently in isolation or quarantine.

