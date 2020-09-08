Advertisement

UT acquires new hotel to house quarantined students

University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman said Tuesday that the schools has acquired an entire hotel to house individuals connected to campus that need to quarantine.
University of Tennessee Students preparing for fall semester
University of Tennessee Students preparing for fall semester(Abby Kousouris)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman said Tuesday that the school has acquired an entire hotel to house individuals connected to campus that need to quarantine.

The chancellor did not identify which specific hotel would be used but said even with the hotel, they expect to remain short on spaces to house people who need to remain separate.

“We need more isolation spaces,” said Plowman. “We need more and we are working to create more. There will be more on that to come.”

Plowman said the COVID-19 cases are rising way too fast on campus as the University reported 66 percent increase on Tuesday.

More than 2,100 people are currently in isolation or quarantine.

