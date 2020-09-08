Witness offers clue in ‘Tiger King’ mysterious disappearance

(WVLT/CBS) - A CBS “48 Hours” special focused on a new clue in the mystery surrounding a main player in Netflix’s hit documentary serious, “Tiger King.”

The show, which has been watched by 64 million households according to CBS, focused on the relationship between Oklahoma-based big cat owner Joe Exotic and Tampa Bay’s Carole Baskin.

One of Exotic’s claims was that Baskin had murdered her former husband, Don Lewis, in 1997 and fed him to her big cats. Baskin has denied the allegations, and the Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister has stated that Baskin is not a suspect or person of interest; however, Lewis remains missing and his disappearance remains unsolved.

In a “48 Hours” episode, the ex-wife of a former employee of Baskin and Lewis has said she believes her husband, Kenny Farr, might be connected to Lewis' disappearance.

Trish Farr-Payne told “8 Hours” that Farr was a handyman who worked for Lewis and Baskin for years, helping take care of the couple’s big cats. Farr-Payne claimed he was violent with her, and that, around the time Lewis vanished, Farr arrived at their home in the middle of the night with Lewis' van.

Farr-Payne said the van had a collection of guns inside that Farr told her belonged to Lewis. Farr-Payne said he reportedly told his then-wife, “Listen … I’m hangin' on to these right now for Carole.' But — he said, ‘Don’s gone. And — I don’t want you talkin’ about him. If anybody calls, you don’t say anything about Don.”

She told CBS that she didn’t ask him what he meant, and two days later Baskin reported Lewis missing. After the reports about his disappearance, Farr-Payne said she asked her about it and he allegedly said, "Don’t ask me questions that you don’t want the answers to.” She also said a large freezer with a padlock appeared on their porch and disappeared about a week after Lewis was reported missing.

At some point later, Farr-Payne said her husband threatened her life and told her he would put her in a meat grinder.

She said, “Kenny had threatened to put me in a grinder, he said, ‘If you try to leave me again, I’m gonna put you in the grinder like I did Don.’”

Farr-Payne told CBS she was too afraid of her husband at the time to go to investigators; however, three years later, the couple had another fight and Farr was arrested and convicted of domestic violence and a gun charge. Farr-Payne said she told police everything at that time.

“48 Hours” reported that Baskin declined an interview but did write on her website earlier in 2020 that she loved Farr “like a son.” CBS reported that it has been unable to reach Farr for comment.

The episode featuring Farr-Payne is set to debut Wednesday night at 10 p.m. on CBS.

