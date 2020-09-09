30 days 30 Vols: Countdown to Football Time in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you ready for Football Time in Tennessee? Get to know your Volunteers while the clock counts down to kick off at Neyland Stadium.

18: Wanya Morris

“Hey guys, this is Wanya Morris sophomore offensive line from Georgia. I’m majoring in Communication Studies. Definitely listen to music. I love to listen to music. My favorite food is... there’s so many options. Probably a fried egg sandwich. My favorite thing about Tennessee football fans is definitely the energy that they bring in. Now we have 18 more days to football time in Tennessee.”

19: Brandon Kennedy

“My name is Brandon Kennedy, I’m a redshirt senior center here, from Wetumpka, Alabama. My major is Ag Leadership, Education and Communication. My favorite hobby is video games. My favorite food is pasta. My favorite thing about Tennessee football fans would have to be their passion and dedication to us as a team. There’s 19 days until Tennessee football.”

20: Latrell Bumphus

“Latrell Bumphus, senior defensive lineman, from Savannah, Tennessee. My major is communications studies. My favorite hobby is to hunt and fish. My favorite food is fried pork chops. Really their passion for the football team and how they come and support no matter what the circumstances. There’s 20 days until it’s football time in Tennessee.”

21: Jerome Carvin

“This is Jerome Carvin, junior offensive lineman from Memphis, Tennessee. My major is communications studies. My favorite hobby is playing basketball. My favorite food is pizza. My favorite thing about Tennessee football fans is they’re loud and crazy and passionate fans. There’s 21 days until it’s football time in Tennessee.”

22: Deondre Johnson

This is Deondre Johnson, senior linebacker from Miami, Florida. Majoring in communications studies. My favorite hobbies would just be relaxing and chilling with family. My favorite food would be Chinese. My favorite thing about Tennessee football fans is that they show up on game days. It’s 22 days until it’s football time in Tennessee.

23: Savion Williams

My name is Savion Williams. I’m a junior from Washington D.C. and I play defensive tackle. My major is communications studies. Favorite food is lasagna. My favorite hobby would definitely be producing and rapping. I made some songs for the team and I do that in my free time. My favorite thing about Tennessee Football is just... there’s a different type of vibe. They support their players a different type of way down here and it’s crazy. There’s 23 days until football time in Tennessee."

24: Alontae Taylor

Alontae Taylor says he is a junior cornerback from Manchester. His major is communications. He likes spending time with his family. His favorite food is a bacon cheeseburger. He loves how passionate fans are and how much they bring to the stadium. It’s 24 days until football time in Tennessee.

25: Trevon Flowers Jr.

My name is Trevon Flowers Jr.. I’m a defensive back for Tennessee from Atlanta, Georgia. My major is communications, my favorite hobby is playing basketball. My favorite food is probably mac and cheese. My favorite thing about Tennessee football fans is they come out and show love every single day. There’s 25 days left until football time in Tennessee.

26: Warren Burrell

“I’m Warren Burrell, sophomore corner from Sewanee, Georgia. My favorite thing about Tennessee fans is our energy every Saturday in the stadium. My favorite hobby outside of football is probably playing the game. My major is economics and my favorite food is probably pasta. There’s 26 days until it’s football time in Tennessee.”

27: Brian Maurer

“What’s up guys it’s Brian Maurer, sophomore quarterback for the University of Tennessee. I’m from Ocala, Florida. The thing I love most about Tennessee football fans is their craziness. Whether we’re 12-0 or 0-12, they’re going to be there supporting us regardless of what’s going on. I call them the Volunteer Crazies. My favorite hobby - I like to write a lot. It helps me stay sane with everything going on in this world. It might sound weird, but it’s just something that I do and I think you should try it out too. Favorite food gotta be some sort of pasta. Just want to remind you that there’s 27 days until it’s football time in Tennessee.”

28: Roman Harrison

“Hello, my name is Roman Harrison, sophomore outside linebacker from Georgia. The thing I like most about Tennessee Football fans... man they’re so exciting. Every Saturday they bring it to the stadium so I really love it and I’m excited to see it again this year. My favorite hobby outside of football is playing the game. My favorite food: waffles. My major is psychology and there are 28 days until it’s football time in Tennessee.”

29: Packston Brooks

"My name is Packston Brooks. I’m a junior punter from Lexington, South Carolina. My major is Kinesiology. My favorite hobby is probably fishing or playing golf. My favorite food is steak and french fries. My favorite thing about Tennessee football fans is the family atmosphere. I’ve always loved how Tennessee has felt like my home even being from out-of-state. It’s 29 days until football time in Tennessee.

30: Kenneth George Jr.

“Kenneth George Jr., redshirt senior defensive back straight out of LaFayette, Louisiana. Majoring in communication. My favorite hobby is not doing field work, it’s playing video games like Call of Duty. My favorite food is hot wings. My favorite thing about Tennessee football fans: When it’s third-down everybody gets hype like it’s third down. And there’s 30 days until it’s kickoff time in Neyland Stadium, let’s get it.”

