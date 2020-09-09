80-year-old woman to overcome fear of heights on Gatlinburg SkyBridge

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Gatlinburg SkyBridge announced they would share a live video Wednesday as an 80-year-old woman attempts to overcome her fear of heights by walking across the bridge.

The woman is a Dollywood host and she says crossing the bridge is on her “bucket list.”

Officials said they plan to share the live event on Facebook at 3:30 p.m. on September 9.

