80-year-old woman to overcome fear of heights on Gatlinburg SkyBridge

The Gatlinburg SkyBridge announced they would share a live video Wednesday as an 80-year-old woman attempts to overcome her fear of heights by walking across the bridge.
Longest pedestrian suspension bridge to open in Gatlinburg/ Source: Gatlinburg Sky Lift
(WVLT)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Gatlinburg SkyBridge announced they would share a live video Wednesday as an 80-year-old woman attempts to overcome her fear of heights by walking across the bridge.

The woman is a Dollywood host and she says crossing the bridge is on her “bucket list.”

Officials said they plan to share the live event on Facebook at 3:30 p.m. on September 9.

You can follow the SkyLiftPark on Facebook here for updates and more information about the park.

