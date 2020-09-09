Advertisement

Alcoa businesses accused of selling alcohol to underage customers

During the compliance check, police found four businesses to be in violation.
(KSNB)
By Arial Starks
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Alcoa Police Department cited four businesses for selling alcohol to people under the age of 21.

According to a release from the City of Alcoa, the citations came after a five-hour long compliance check of 50 alcohol retail businesses on September 4. During the compliance check, police found four businesses to be in violation.

“Employees of Gas Express, 4510 Airport Hwy.; Mr. Gas, 312 E. Lincoln Rd.; Local Market, 511 Louisville Rd.; and the Marathon, 1910 Louisville Rd.; were cited with unlawful sale of alcohol to a person under the age of 21 during the compliance check. The employees are scheduled to appear on Thursday, October 8th in General Sessions Court to address the citation,” the release read.

Alcoa police performed the compliance check from 6:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. Friday. During the check, an “undercover informant entered all the above locations in an attempt to purchase alcohol." Alcoa police said the informant witnessed the employee fail to ask for identification to confirm a date of birth.

“The informant was able to purchase alcohol, although they were not of legal age to purchase alcohol,” according to police.

The Alcoa Police Department occasionally performs these compliance checks to try and reduce underage drinking in the city.

“We were pleased to see that the majority of our establishments in Alcoa are following the law and are checking IDs,” Alcoa Police Chief David Carswell said Tuesday. “And we plan to continually follow up to make sure alcohol retailers in Alcoa are abiding by underage alcohol sale laws.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Are snow days over?

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Some say the pandemic, which shifted students and teachers to virtual learning, has made ‘snow days’ a thing of the past.

News

Tennessee woman found chewing horses mane topless

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
Teeple told deputies “the horses hair is made of laffy taffy and air head candy” according to the the report.

News

Delaware women charged with hate crimes in attack on Trump supporters, MAGA hat theft

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
A grand jury on Tuesday indicted Olivia Winslow and Camryn Amy, both 21, on felony charges of robbery, conspiracy and hate crimes and a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

News

Murfreesboro police issues BOLO for endangered man missing since June

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
Nease II was reported missing on September 8, 2020.

Latest News

News

Human remains found on private property in Maryville

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
According to BCSO, the remains were found on private property in the area of Mel Hall Road on September 3.

News

Knoxville Makers inspiring other makers at virtual summit

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg and Abby Kousouris
Knoxville, known as the Maker City, is filled with artists of all types, and their works breathe life into the community.

News

Blood drive pits Vols against Gators

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Despite the Vols game against the Gators being moved to December, the blood center’s battle will continue.

News

Tennessee partners with PBS to provide educational programs through the fall

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
During September, students can tune into programs centered around english and math for first through fourth graders.

News

Amazon looking to hire 1,000 wokers across Tennessee

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Amazon announced it is looking to hire thousands of employees across Tennessee.

News

Smokey sidelined from UT games

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rick Russo
The Southeastern Conference has announced even more game day restrictions in an effort to fight the spread of the coronavirus.