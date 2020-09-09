Alcoa businesses accused of selling alcohol to underage customers

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Alcoa Police Department cited four businesses for selling alcohol to people under the age of 21.

According to a release from the City of Alcoa, the citations came after a five-hour long compliance check of 50 alcohol retail businesses on September 4. During the compliance check, police found four businesses to be in violation.

“Employees of Gas Express, 4510 Airport Hwy.; Mr. Gas, 312 E. Lincoln Rd.; Local Market, 511 Louisville Rd.; and the Marathon, 1910 Louisville Rd.; were cited with unlawful sale of alcohol to a person under the age of 21 during the compliance check. The employees are scheduled to appear on Thursday, October 8th in General Sessions Court to address the citation,” the release read.

Alcoa police performed the compliance check from 6:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. Friday. During the check, an “undercover informant entered all the above locations in an attempt to purchase alcohol." Alcoa police said the informant witnessed the employee fail to ask for identification to confirm a date of birth.

“The informant was able to purchase alcohol, although they were not of legal age to purchase alcohol,” according to police.

The Alcoa Police Department occasionally performs these compliance checks to try and reduce underage drinking in the city.

“We were pleased to see that the majority of our establishments in Alcoa are following the law and are checking IDs,” Alcoa Police Chief David Carswell said Tuesday. “And we plan to continually follow up to make sure alcohol retailers in Alcoa are abiding by underage alcohol sale laws.”

