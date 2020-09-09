Amazon looking to hire 1,000 wokers across Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amazon announced it is looking to hire thousands of employees across Tennessee.

A virtual career day will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 16 for individuals looking to fill one of the 1,128 positions available.

The online event will allow recruiters to hold career coaching sessions with attendees.

The career fair will be separated into fields of interest including those looking for hourly roles, non-tech and tech positions, positions at the corporate office, jobs for veterans and opportunities for students and recent graduates.

Life coach and “Queer Eye” star Karamo Brown and former pro-football player and NASA astronaut Leland Melvin will headline the event.

Those in attendance will get the chance to view fireside chats, panel discussions and interviews with Amazon experts.

The career fair is open to everyone. Click here to register and book an appointment with an Amazon recruiter.

