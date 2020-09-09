Are snow days over?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some say the pandemic, which shifted students and teachers to virtual learning, has made ‘snow days’ a thing of the past.

When snow shocked Colorado school districts following a record heatwave, it would normally have been a time for students to rejoice and enjoy a “snow day” playing and taking time off from class, but with new measures implemented from COVID-19, it’s something that could be a thing of the past.

CBS reported that some Colorado-area school leaders agree that adjustments made for the pandemic will be used to keep kids learning, even if the weather might keep them out of the classroom.

“Tomorrow we are expecting snow and icy roads so we figure it’s probably better just to work from home, instead of risk getting in an accident. It’s also great for our staff as well,” Todd Cordrey, Executive Director at The Early College of Arvada said.

