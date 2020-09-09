Advertisement

Bar curfew ‘not working,' Board of Health debates whether to let order expire in Knox County

The Knox County Board of Health had a discussion about whether to extend the bar curfew which currently requires bars to close at 10 p.m.
Casual Pint refuses to close after Knox Co. bar mandate goes into effect .
Casual Pint refuses to close after Knox Co. bar mandate goes into effect .(WVLT)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of Health voted on the possibility of rescinding its bar curfew Wednesday night. The move failed. The curfew is set to expire next week.

Patrick O’Brien expressed concerns that the mandate is not having the desired effect.

“The places we were most concerned about are open and staying open," said O’Brien. “The function of this regulation is not working. It’s not being enforced...If you go out tonight at 10:30 you will find a fair number of places open.”

When it comes to enforcing the order, Mayor Jacobs expressed concerns that the county may be sued.

Board members floated three options as potential ways to replace the curfew order:

  • Banning the sale of alcohol after 10 p.m.
  • Enforcing the order
  • Allowing the order to expire

The board mentioned one of their main concerns is stopping the University of Tennessee students from gathering and spreading the virus, but they believe gatherings at private residences and Greek life events is causing a bigger issue than businesses.

“Whether we want to be proactive or reactive, there will be consequences,” said Maria Hurt.

The current order is set to expire next Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Knoxville protesters concerned over school reopenings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A group organized a protest car rally in Knoxville Wednesday to voice concerns over Knox County’s reopening of schools.

News

You can now text 911 during emergencies in some Tenn. counties

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
If you find yourself in an emergency situation where you can’t talk on the phone, you can now text the 9-1-1 center in participating Tennessee counties.

News

30 days 30 Vols: Countdown to Football Time in Tennessee

Updated: 1 hours ago
Are you ready for Football Time in Tennessee? Get to know your Volunteers while the clock counts down to kickoff at Neyland Stadium.

News

Help Meteorologist Austin Bowling get food to those in need

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Help WVLT News Meteorologist Austin Bowling by donating to the Second Harvest of East Tennessee’s virtual food drive.

Latest News

News

Former Tennessee sheriff enters guilty plea in child porn charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
Matthew Berry entered a guilty plea to two charges of receiving child pornography and possessing a device containing child pornography.

News

Titans’ Jadeveon Clowney hits practice field for the first time

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
2014′s No. 1 overall pick in the draft was spotted practicing with the Tennessee Titans for the first time on the field Wednesday.

News

THP finds stolen trailers containing $250,000 in food for hurricane victims

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The trailer had 30,780 MREs to be donated to hurricane Laura victims in Louisiana. The value of the meals was estimated to be $200,000.

News

Bear spotted in South Knoxville

Updated: 2 hours ago

WVLT

Rain, storm chances build into the weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
We’re starting to see and feel some of effects of the added humidity. Rain chances will continue to ramp up as the humidity surges in late week.

News

Mixture capable of giving 1st degree burns handed out at Knoxville pantry

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Knoxville Fire Department is warning residents after more than 50 jugs of a dangerous hydrogen peroxide mixture were distributed at a local pantry Tuesday.