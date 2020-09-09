Bar curfew ‘not working,' Board of Health debates whether to let order expire in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of Health voted on the possibility of rescinding its bar curfew Wednesday night. The move failed. The curfew is set to expire next week.

Patrick O’Brien expressed concerns that the mandate is not having the desired effect.

“The places we were most concerned about are open and staying open," said O’Brien. “The function of this regulation is not working. It’s not being enforced...If you go out tonight at 10:30 you will find a fair number of places open.”

When it comes to enforcing the order, Mayor Jacobs expressed concerns that the county may be sued.

Board members floated three options as potential ways to replace the curfew order:

Banning the sale of alcohol after 10 p.m.

Enforcing the order

Allowing the order to expire

The board mentioned one of their main concerns is stopping the University of Tennessee students from gathering and spreading the virus, but they believe gatherings at private residences and Greek life events is causing a bigger issue than businesses.

“Whether we want to be proactive or reactive, there will be consequences,” said Maria Hurt.

The current order is set to expire next Wednesday.

