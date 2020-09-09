Becoming steamy, increasing rain chances

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a little more humid today, and for now rain is isolated. We’ll have more rain reaching parts of our area at times the next couple of days, before a front brings more storms this weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Since the humidity is increasing, so is the floor for our morning low temperatures. We’re starting Wednesday 64 degrees, with a clear sky and patchy fog.

We have some extra clouds and spotty rain and storms reaching the Smoky Mountains and far Northeast Tennessee today. A stray shower or storm can then make it down into the Valley. This is all fanning out from our East, so it’s barely reaching into our area today.

The humidity on the other hand fans out a lot more. We’re topping out at 88 degrees today, but it feels several degrees warmer in the shade.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with patchy fog, and a low around 67 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll have a few more showers and storms Thursday, but this time mainly outlining the Valley in the afternoon to evening. This leaves the lower elevations with an isolated shower or storm. The high will be around 89 degrees, but it feels 5 degrees warmer tomorrow.

Friday’s rain chances look to mainly reach the Valley to Smoky Mountains on Friday, with a 40% coverage of our area. We’ll still be around 89 degrees, and feel 5 degrees warmer.

A front drives into our area this weekend. This helps to create scattered storms Saturday, then on and off rain and storms at times Saturday night through Sunday.

Wed AM 8-Day Forecast (WVLT)

