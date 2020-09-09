Better bring your "A" game at the Tennessee State Cornhole Tournament

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -You’ve played it in backyards and at tailgates. You’ve bragged to family and friends. Now it’s time to show what you’ve got.

This Saturday at 10 a.m. the Tennessee State Cornhole Tournament comes to Knoxville’s Chilhowee Park, put on by the Tennessee Valley Fair.

Registration is only open to Tennessee residents and must be done so by Friday on the fair’s website.

The Tournament adheres to American Cornhole League rules and features two divisions in three categories:

Divisions: Advanced & Competitive

Doubles – Entry Fee $50.00

Singles – Entry Fee $30.00

Women’s – Entry Fee $30.00

The Tennessee Valley Fair has hosted cornhole tournaments numerous times over the years, but this is the first time that the state tournament comes to the fairgrounds.

For more information and to register, visit https://www.tnvalleyfair.org/p/competitions/cornhole

