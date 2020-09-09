Blood drive pits Vols against Gators

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MEDIC Regional Blood Center announced the annual University of Tennessee vs. University of Florida blood drive will kick off on September 21.

Despite the Vols game against the Gators being moved to December, the blood center’s battle will continue.

In 2019, MEDIC won after collecting the most blood and blood-related products.

“We are excited to kick off the SEC season with our annual competition,” said MEDIC Director of Communications and Donor Engagement Kristy Altman. “Even though the game has been moved, the need for blood and blood-related products at this time of year is still high. Both organizations felt that we should continue our annual September tradition and it’s a fun way to keep the rivalry going all season.”

Donors can visit any of the four donation centers to donate. For a full list of donation centers, click here.

All donors will receive a special edition T-Shirt and coupons for Salsarita’s and Texas Roadhouse.

All donors are required to wear a mask or face covering and make an appointment.

