Blount County battle highlights Week-4 of Varisty All Access action

Alcoa and Maryville renew their heated rivalry at the home of the Rebels
By Rick Russo
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the 92nd time, perennial powers Alcoa and Maryville will meet on the gridiron. As you might expect, it is our Varisty All Access Game of the Week. The two schools have a combined 35 state titles. 17 for the Rebels and 18 for the Tornadoes, who have won five straight. Maryville leads the overall series and that includes last years 17-3 decision ending Alcoa’s 29 game win streak. Both teams are undefeated and both have looked impressive, especially the Tornadoes, who’ve outscored their opponents 128-7 through three games. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at the home of the Red Rebels.

Week-4 actually kicks off with a very intriguing Rivalry Thursday match up. This week’s game features Oak Ridge and Farragut. The Wildcats bounced back from a loss to Dobyns-Bennett with a convincing 42-0 shut out of Campbell County in Week-3. by shutting out Campbell County 42-0. Farragut had a bye week last week, but lost to West on a televised WVLT game the previous week. Oak Ridge won last years game 21-to-14.

Well something’s gotta give Friday night at Fulton. Either the Falcons or visiting Austin_east Roadrunners will pick up their first win of the season. Fulton is 0-3 for the second straight season. That, along with last years 70-36 loss to the Roadrunners should provide plenty of motivation. A-E quarterback Ke’on Smith did rush for over 170 yards and two touchdowns in the teams loss at Kingston last week.

Halls was scheduled to play Union County this week, but the Patriots have shut down all football related activities for a couple weeks. The Red Devils will instead host Tennessee High. Halls has started the season 3-0 for the second straight year under second-year coach Scott Cummings, who will be mic’d up for us on Friday night. Tennessee is coming off a 14-7 win last week over Daniel Boone.

Here’s a look at our complete Varsity All Access schedule for September 11th:

Alcoa at Maryville (Varisty All Access Game of the Week)

York at GCA

TN High at Halls (Mic’d up with Coach Scott Cummings)         

HVA at Central

Webb at David Crockett

West at Jeff Co.             

Cherokee at Morristown West

Rockwood at Harriman             

Monterey at Kingston

Karns at Powell

Morristown East at Gibbs

