Charges in Breonna Taylor case could come soon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WAVE) - Officials are soon expected to present possible charges in the Breonna Taylor case.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron presented the case to a grand jury at an undisclosed location Wednesday, WAVE reported.

The case involving the shooting death of Taylor, who was killed when Louisville police officers served a warrant at her home in March, has been under investigation by Cameron’s office.

Officials expected the case to take at least two days to present, followed by a jury deliberation. An official announcement as to whether or not any of the officers involved face criminal charges is not expected until next week, according to WAVE.

