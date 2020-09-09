Advertisement

Charges in Breonna Taylor case could come soon

Officials are soon expected to present possible charges in the Breonna Taylor case.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron(WAVE)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WAVE) - Officials are soon expected to present possible charges in the Breonna Taylor case.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron presented the case to a grand jury at an undisclosed location Wednesday, WAVE reported.

The case involving the shooting death of Taylor, who was killed when Louisville police officers served a warrant at her home in March, has been under investigation by Cameron’s office.

Officials expected the case to take at least two days to present, followed by a jury deliberation. An official announcement as to whether or not any of the officers involved face criminal charges is not expected until next week, according to WAVE.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

